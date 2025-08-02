Next Article
Hyderabad: Students run 'digital arrest' scam to clear gaming debts
Three students in Hyderabad landed in trouble after running a "digital arrest" scam to clear their online gaming debts.
Police say they helped fraudsters by setting up over 40 bank accounts, then tricked a government employee into sending ₹6.5 lakh by pretending he was under police investigation.
How the students ran the scam
The students sent fake arrest warrants and legal notices on WhatsApp, even impersonating police officers over video calls to pressure their target.
The victim only realized it was a scam after transferring the money.
Police are urging everyone to stay alert and report similar scams at 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in—reminding us how online gaming debts can spiral into real-world trouble.