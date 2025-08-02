Politically motivated? Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna gets life term for rape

Judge rejects accused's plea for leniency

Revanna argued that only four out of over 100 alleged victims actually filed complaints, claiming police pressured the main victim.

He also pointed out that the charges surfaced just before elections and mentioned his clean record as an MP.

Hoping for leniency, he shared how he hasn't seen his parents in six months and talked about his background as a merit student.

Despite all this, the judge stood by the life sentence decision.