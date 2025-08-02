Next Article
Politically motivated? Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna gets life term for rape
Prajwal Revanna, former MP from Hassan, has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a woman.
The verdict came from a special court for MPs and MLAs on Saturday.
In court, Revanna broke down and insisted he was innocent, calling the case "politically motivated" because of his quick rise in politics.
Judge rejects accused's plea for leniency
Revanna argued that only four out of over 100 alleged victims actually filed complaints, claiming police pressured the main victim.
He also pointed out that the charges surfaced just before elections and mentioned his clean record as an MP.
Hoping for leniency, he shared how he hasn't seen his parents in six months and talked about his background as a merit student.
Despite all this, the judge stood by the life sentence decision.