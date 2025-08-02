India receives last C-295 aircraft from Spain, 2 months early

The C-295 can haul up to 10 tons

The C-295 can haul up to 10 tons for 11 hours straight, giving the Air Force a serious upgrade.

While these first 16 planes came from Spain, the next 40 will be built right here in Gujarat by Tata, thanks to a new assembly line launched last year.

It's not just about new aircraft—it's about growing India's aerospace skills and creating more opportunities for local companies and young engineers.