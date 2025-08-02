Tripura girl hospitalized after parents kick her out for resisting
In Sepahijala, Tripura, a 14-year-old girl was reportedly kicked out of her home after refusing to marry a 32-year-old man.
Her parents allegedly tortured her for resisting and later expelled both her and her 10-year-old sister.
The older girl fell ill and had to be hospitalized.
Action will be taken against parents: Official
Jayanti Debbarma, who leads Tripura's child rights commission, visited the girl in hospital and promised action against the parents under child protection laws.
The Child Welfare Committee is moving both sisters to safe government care, with plans for the older one to attend boarding school once she recovers.
Forced marriages in India
Sepahijala has seen over 100 cases in just three months this year.
This case highlights that more needs to be done to actually protect kids from forced marriages.