Tripura girl hospitalized after parents kick her out for resisting India Aug 02, 2025

In Sepahijala, Tripura, a 14-year-old girl was reportedly kicked out of her home after refusing to marry a 32-year-old man.

Her parents allegedly tortured her for resisting and later expelled both her and her 10-year-old sister.

The older girl fell ill and had to be hospitalized.