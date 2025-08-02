Next Article
Odisha: Woman dies, man critical after self-immolation near college
A tragic self-immolation took place on Saturday morning in Khiching village, Mayurbhanj, Odisha.
Bharati Patra (26) lost her life and Harishankar Acharya (38) was left in critical condition after they reportedly set themselves on fire near Khiching College.
The event has left the local community deeply shaken.
Investigation launched to uncover details
Patra was declared dead at the Sukrili health center, while Acharya is still fighting for his life at Keonjhar District Hospital.
Police have started an investigation to understand what led to this heartbreaking incident.
For now, everyone in the area is hoping for answers and wishing for Acharya's recovery.