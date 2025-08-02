Delhi to shift slum residents to unused government flats

One million new homes planned for low-income families

The goal is to give people safer homes without forcing them far from their jobs—priority goes to those living within 2km of the new flats.

Plus, there's a bigger push coming: one million new homes are planned for low-income families.

With ₹732 crore approved by the central government and a promise that "no slums will be demolished without alternative housing," this move could finally mean real change for thousands who've been waiting for better living conditions in Delhi.