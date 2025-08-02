Delhi to shift slum residents to unused government flats
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just announced a big plan: 50,000 slum residents will soon get to move into unused government flats.
She checked out over 1,000 of these flats in Sultanpuri on August 2, 2025, ordering repairs for some and full rebuilds for those that can't be fixed.
One million new homes planned for low-income families
The goal is to give people safer homes without forcing them far from their jobs—priority goes to those living within 2km of the new flats.
Plus, there's a bigger push coming: one million new homes are planned for low-income families.
With ₹732 crore approved by the central government and a promise that "no slums will be demolished without alternative housing," this move could finally mean real change for thousands who've been waiting for better living conditions in Delhi.