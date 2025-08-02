Nuns accused of trafficking tribal women granted conditional bail

Nuns deny all charges

On August 2, an NIA court granted them conditional bail—they have to surrender their passports, pay a ₹50,000 bond, stay in Chhattisgarh unless the court says otherwise, and cooperate with investigators.

Both nuns deny all charges, saying the women joined voluntarily with family consent.

Vandana's family called the claims "baseless," highlighting her decades helping marginalized communities.

Their mission says it's never faced such accusations in its 75 years of service.