Passenger stopped at Hyderabad airport after live bullet in bag

The passenger didn't have paperwork for the ammunition and told officials they'd picked it up at a shooting range in Ashburn in the United States last year.

Following airport rules, staff canceled their immigration clearance and handed them over to the RGIA Police Outpost, along with the live ammunition, for further necessary action.

Authorities are expected to investigate how the ammunition was brought into the airport and why it was being carried in the passenger's baggage without the required authorisation.