Patiala streets knee-deep after 143mm downpour drainage system exposed
Patiala woke up to flooded streets on Tuesday after a massive 143-millimeter downpour by 8:30am with neighborhoods like Bishan Nagar and Urban Estate Phase I under knee-deep water.
The sudden flooding damaged parked vehicles and made roads tough to navigate, highlighting just how unprepared the city's drainage system really is.
Patiala residents blame PDA, municipal corporation
Many people had to move their stuff as rainwater entered homes in low-lying areas.
With a yellow alert out for more rain through August 6, residents are pretty upset, blaming the municipal corporation and PDA for ignoring clogged drains despite repeated complaints.
"We have been raising the issue of blocked drains for weeks, but no preventive measures were taken. Within a few hours of rain, water entered our house and damaged furniture and household items," said Avtar Singh, a resident of Urban Estate Phase I.
While officials say teams are clearing blockages, locals want quick repairs and compensation for their losses.