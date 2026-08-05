Patiala streets knee-deep after 143mm downpour drainage system exposed

Many people had to move their stuff as rainwater entered homes in low-lying areas.

With a yellow alert out for more rain through August 6, residents are pretty upset, blaming the municipal corporation and PDA for ignoring clogged drains despite repeated complaints.

"We have been raising the issue of blocked drains for weeks, but no preventive measures were taken. Within a few hours of rain, water entered our house and damaged furniture and household items," said Avtar Singh, a resident of Urban Estate Phase I.

While officials say teams are clearing blockages, locals want quick repairs and compensation for their losses.