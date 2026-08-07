Patna accident kills man, protesters allegedly set police jeeps ablaze
India
A tragic road accident in Patna, India, on Friday claimed one man's life and quickly led to angry protests.
People blocked traffic using the victim's body and allegedly set three police jeeps ablaze near Zero Mile, with stone pelting and police trying to calm things down.
Patna authorities clear area, investigate violence
Authorities managed to clear the area and get traffic moving again.
Patna City SDM Satyam Sahay said they're working to identify those involved in the violence.
ASP Raj Kishor Singh confirmed law and order is back, and the situation is now under control.