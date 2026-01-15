Patna NEET aspirant's death: Post-mortem report raises sexual assault suspicion
An 18-year-old NEET aspirant was found unconscious in her locked hostel room in Patna earlier this month and died on January 11.
Her post-mortem report, out on January 14, says sexual violence can't be ruled out.
The girl's family believes she was raped and murdered, pointing to multiple injuries.
What's happening now?
Police have arrested the hostel owner and are checking digital evidence from her phone and CCTV footage.
The autopsy team has kept samples for toxicology tests to figure out what really happened.
Protests by students and the victim's family have drawn attention, with calls for justice growing louder across Patna.