Patna students and youth protest police overreach, water cannons used
In Patna, students and youth groups hit the streets again over last month's NEET paper leak controversy, protesting what they call police overreach.
Marching under banners like NSUI, AISF, and DYFI, they were stopped by police barricades about two kilometers from Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's residence.
Water cannons were used to break up the crowd.
Protesters demand release, criminal case withdrawal
The main demand? Release of students jailed during earlier protests and withdrawal of criminal cases against them.
Out of nearly 600 detained last month, minors were let go but others stayed in jail, despite government promises to drop charges.
Protesters say those promises still have not been kept.
Pappu Yadav joins protest, AK-47 claims
Politicians like Independent Purnea MP Pappu Yadav joined the protest.
Meanwhile, protesters are still upset about reports of excessive force last month, including claims that a police personnel had fired at students from an AK-47 rifle, which have only fueled their calls for justice.