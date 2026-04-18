Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh deputy CM and actor, undergoes surgery
India
Pawan Kalyan, the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and a popular actor, had to undergo surgery on Saturday after dealing with ongoing health issues.
Things got worse for him during a meeting on Friday, so he canceled his plans and went for an MRI scan, which led to the decision for immediate surgery.
Doctors advise Pawan Kalyan weeklong rest
The operation, but doctors want him to take it easy for at least a week or so before getting back to work.
They have also stressed that full recovery will take time.
For now, it is all about rest and following medical advice so he can bounce back strong.