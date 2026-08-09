Pawan Kumar Chandana moved by Modi praise at IIT Delhi
India
Skyroot Aerospace co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana felt genuinely moved when PM Modi, at IIT Delhi's convocation on August 8, praised young Indians pushing boundaries in fields like space.
Modi said, "First in my bloodline to build a rocket. ", really hit home for Chandana.
Skyroot launched Vikram-S and Vikram-1
Chandana, who studied mechanical engineering at IIT Kharagpur, began his career at ISRO before teaming up with fellow ex-ISRO engineer Naga Bharath Daka to launch Skyroot Aerospace in 2018.
Their company has already made history with India's first private suborbital rocket (Vikram-S) in 2022 and an orbital launch (Vikram-1) on July 18, proof that new voices are shaping India's space story.