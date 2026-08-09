Pawan Kumar Chandana moved by Modi praise at IIT Delhi

Chandana, who studied mechanical engineering at IIT Kharagpur, began his career at ISRO before teaming up with fellow ex-ISRO engineer Naga Bharath Daka to launch Skyroot Aerospace in 2018.

Their company has already made history with India's first private suborbital rocket (Vikram-S) in 2022 and an orbital launch (Vikram-1) on July 18, proof that new voices are shaping India's space story.