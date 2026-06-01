PDP leader Talib Hussain arrested in Jammu over alleged stone-pelting
India
Talib Hussain, a People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader, was arrested in Jammu on Monday, June 1, 2026 for allegedly throwing stones at police during a protest.
The demonstration was against the demolition of illegal structures on state land in Sidhra and did not have official permission, which made things more heated.
Police fired warning shots, FIR filed
Police said Hussain and his group ignored warnings and tried to block their work with stone-pelting and fiery speeches.
To calm things down, police fired rounds in the air to disperse the crowd.
No one was hurt. A first information report has been filed as police continue investigating who else was involved.