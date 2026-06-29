Perkit principal Aamir Khan attacked over alleged Urdu lessons
Aamir Khan, principal of Bharat Chandra High School in Telangana's Perkit village, was assaulted by a right-wing group after claims surfaced that Urdu was being taught to non-Muslim students.
Some parents alleged Hindi classes were replaced with Urdu and their children had to recite Islamic prayers, sparking outrage and the attack.
Police file cases against attackers, staff
The school denies forcing anyone: Principal Khan explained that Urdu was only taught for two days, just the basics, and only because some parents asked for it.
He shared that the school had faced nothing like that before.
Police have filed cases against both the attackers (including some BJP leaders) and against Khan's staff for allegedly teaching without permission.
The incident has raised concerns about teacher safety and language education in local schools.