PES University suspends Dr. Muralidhar Deshpande over alleged Islamophobic remarks
PES University in Bengaluru has suspended Dr. Muralidhar Deshpande, a commerce adjunct professor, after he allegedly made Islamophobic remarks in class, calling a student a "terrorist" and bringing up topics like the Iran war and Donald Trump.
The incident, which happened in front of about 60 students on Friday, quickly went viral online and led to student protests and a police complaint.
Student groups condemn, police will act
Student groups like the National Students's Union of India and the Students Islamic Organisation of India strongly condemned the incident, calling for stricter action against campus discrimination.
Police said they are waiting to see how the university handles things first, but will step in if needed.
As Deputy Commissioner Lokesh B Jagalasar put it, police will take action based on the complaint and further steps will depend on the college's response.