Petrol and diesel price rises may raise Delhi produce prices
India
If you've noticed gasoline and diesel getting more expensive lately (petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹2.61 and ₹2.71 per liter, respectively, in just two weeks), there's a good chance your next fruit or vegetable run might cost more too.
Traders at Azadpur Mandi say these fuel hikes are making it pricier to truck produce into Delhi, which could soon bump up prices at your local shop.
Delhi transporters face diesel cost squeeze
Delhi's fruits and vegetables travel in from places like Rajasthan, Hyderabad and Kolkata, so higher diesel costs hit transporters first.
"We cannot predict the exact increase yet as it will depend on how much truck rentals rise," he said.
Vendors add that if diesel keeps climbing, it won't be long before shoppers start feeling the pinch at checkout.