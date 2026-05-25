Petrol and diesel price rises may raise Delhi produce prices India May 25, 2026

If you've noticed gasoline and diesel getting more expensive lately (petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹2.61 and ₹2.71 per liter, respectively, in just two weeks), there's a good chance your next fruit or vegetable run might cost more too.

Traders at Azadpur Mandi say these fuel hikes are making it pricier to truck produce into Delhi, which could soon bump up prices at your local shop.