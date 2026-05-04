Petrol and diesel unchanged Monday as Indian firms hold rates
India
Petrol and diesel prices didn't budge on Monday, even though global oil rates have been all over the place.
Major fuel companies like Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL kept things steady, and there hasn't been a big price shift since excise duties and state taxes were reduced in May 2022.
Metro petrol above ₹100, diesel below
Right now, petrol in Delhi is ₹94.77 per liter and diesel is ₹87.67 per liter. Mumbai's petrol is pricier at ₹103.49 per liter; diesel there costs ₹90.03 per liter.
Most big cities (think Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata) have petrol above ₹100 per liter, but diesel stays below that mark in the major metro cities mentioned.
Prices have held steady since May 2022 after excise duties and state taxes were reduced.