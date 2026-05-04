Petrol and diesel unchanged Monday as Indian firms hold rates

Metro petrol above ₹100, diesel below

Right now, petrol in Delhi is ₹94.77 per liter and diesel is ₹87.67 per liter. Mumbai's petrol is pricier at ₹103.49 per liter; diesel there costs ₹90.03 per liter.

Most big cities (think Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata) have petrol above ₹100 per liter, but diesel stays below that mark in the major metro cities mentioned.

Prices have held steady since May 2022 after excise duties and state taxes were reduced.