Petrol prices dip a bit, diesel stays the same
Petrol prices in India dropped just a little—now at ₹103.50 per liter, down from ₹103.54 yesterday.
Diesel prices were largely unchanged in some cities.
These minor changes reflect shifts in global oil markets and the rupee's value against the dollar.
What are fuel prices like across cities?
Fuel costs aren't the same everywhere thanks to local taxes.
On Tuesday: New Delhi had petrol at ₹94.77/liter and diesel at ₹87.67; Mumbai's rates were higher at ₹103.50 (petrol) and ₹90.03 (diesel); Kolkata had petrol at ₹105.41; Chennai sat at ₹100.93 for petrol; Hyderabad had petrol at ₹107.50 and diesel at ₹95.70.
Why do prices change?
Petrol pricing mostly depends on what India pays for crude oil imports and how strong—or weak—the rupee is compared to the US dollar.
Taxes account for about ₹40-50 per liter, so most price moves lately have been pretty minor.