Petrol prices dip a bit, diesel stays the same

What are fuel prices like across cities?

Fuel costs aren't the same everywhere thanks to local taxes.

On Tuesday: New Delhi had petrol at ₹94.77/liter and diesel at ₹87.67; Mumbai's rates were higher at ₹103.50 (petrol) and ₹90.03 (diesel); Kolkata had petrol at ₹105.41; Chennai sat at ₹100.93 for petrol; Hyderabad had petrol at ₹107.50 and diesel at ₹95.70.