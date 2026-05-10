Petrol prices unchanged in Delhi and Mumbai this Sunday
India
No change in fuel prices this Sunday: petrol still sits around ₹94 to ₹95 per liter in Delhi, while Mumbai drivers are paying a bit more with petrol at ₹103.54 per liter.
These rates get updated every morning based on international oil trends and taxes.
Tensions and taxes push Indian prices
Fuel costs are feeling the heat from West Asia's geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions: Saudi Aramco says nearly 1 billion barrels have dropped out of the market lately, and trouble near the Strait of Hormuz isn't helping.
On top of that, hefty excise duties plus state taxes keep Indian prices stubbornly high, no matter what's happening globally.