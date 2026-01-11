Petta Thullal wraps up Sabarimala season with color and community

More than a ritual: Unity and celebration in Erumely

Led by Samooha Periyon N. Gopalakrishna Pillai (and three elephants!) , the dancers were warmly received at Nainar mosque by local Muslim leaders before heading on to the temple, highlighting real community spirit.

Later, another team—Alangad, led by Ambadath Pradeep R Menon—joined in with their own performance.

With 200 police officers keeping things safe and festival events rolling all weekend, Erumely was buzzing with energy and togetherness.