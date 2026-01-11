Petta Thullal wraps up Sabarimala season with color and community
The famous Petta Thullal dance brought the Sabarimala pilgrimage season to a lively close in Erumely on Sunday.
Thousands of Ayyappa devotees joined the vibrant procession, which passes through the Nainar mosque before heading to the Sree Dharma Sastha temple.
The dance kicked off right at noon, sparked by the sighting of a Brahminy kite—a traditional sign that it's time to start.
More than a ritual: Unity and celebration in Erumely
Led by Samooha Periyon N. Gopalakrishna Pillai (and three elephants!) , the dancers were warmly received at Nainar mosque by local Muslim leaders before heading on to the temple, highlighting real community spirit.
Later, another team—Alangad, led by Ambadath Pradeep R Menon—joined in with their own performance.
With 200 police officers keeping things safe and festival events rolling all weekend, Erumely was buzzing with energy and togetherness.