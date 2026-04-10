PFBR in Kalpakkam goes critical, advancing India's use of thorium
India
India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam has gone critical, a major achievement for the country's nuclear program.
PM Modi called it a "defining step," since this moves India closer to using its huge thorium reserves for cleaner, reliable power.
The International Energy Agency also gave a nod, saying nuclear is key alongside renewables.
India holds 846,000 tons thorium reserves
India holds about one-third of the world's thorium, around 846,000 tons.
Most of its current nuclear power comes from uranium at seven plants (8.8 GW total), but thorium could make things more sustainable long-term.
India's nuclear energy supply has nearly tripled since 2006, showing how important these advances are for the country's future energy needs.