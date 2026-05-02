PhD student accuses IIT Ropar assistant professor of assault, harassment
India
A Ph.D. student at IIT Ropar has accused an assistant professor of physical assault and harassment, saying he attacked her after she refused his demands, threatened to expel her, and pressured her to join a research trip to Japan.
She also claimed that unauthorized cameras were set up in the lab to create false evidence against her.
IIT Ropar starts ICC investigation
IIT Ropar quickly put the professor on leave and started an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) investigation after the student reported the incident.
Director Rajeev Ahuja said action was taken right away and clarified that CCTV cameras are part of regular safety measures.
Dean Kailash Jena assured that the institute is handling the case seriously and fairly.