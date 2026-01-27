'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Indians celebrate Republic Day worldwide
India just marked its 77th Republic Day, and the celebrations weren't limited to home—Indians everywhere joined in.
The big parade in Delhi featured EU leaders as chief guests and spotlighted "150 Years of Vande Mataram," with thousands of performers and colorful floats bringing history to life.
Military pride and a modern touch
Before the parade, PM Modi paid tribute at the National War Memorial.
This year's show featured a mix of indigenous and foreign equipment—think drones, missile systems, and a new regiment on display—plus full participation from all three armed forces.
Celebrations across continents
Republic Day vibes went global: Yemen's Indian Embassy held festivities after more than a decade, while China saw packed events in Beijing and Shanghai.
Nepal honored army widows with financial support, the UK hosted a Vande Mataram singalong, and over 1,200 people turned up for Singapore's celebration—including Air Force guests.