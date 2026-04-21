Phones now banned inside Kedarnath Temple from April 21, 2026
India
Heads up if you're planning a trip to Kedarnath Temple: starting April 21, 2026, phones are officially banned inside.
That means no selfies, no videos, and definitely no reels in the temple.
The idea is to keep things peaceful and help everyone focus on the spiritual vibe instead of their screens.
Vineet Posti warns of legal action
Temple committee member Vineet Posti made it clear that anyone caught breaking this rule could face legal action.
With more visitors showing up during the pilgrimage season, the committee wants to make sure the temple stays a respectful and serene place for everyone.