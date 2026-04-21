Phones now banned inside Kedarnath Temple from April 21, 2026 India Apr 21, 2026

Heads up if you're planning a trip to Kedarnath Temple: starting April 21, 2026, phones are officially banned inside.

That means no selfies, no videos, and definitely no reels in the temple.

The idea is to keep things peaceful and help everyone focus on the spiritual vibe instead of their screens.