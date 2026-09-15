'Phoney announcement': India after Pakistan raises reward on Masood Azhar 

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has listed Azhar as a fugitive in its 2026 Red Book of high-profile terrorists.

The FIA increased the reward on him from PKR 20 lakh to PKR 70 lakh (around ₹24 lakh), weeks ahead of the global body Financial Action Task Force's plenary in October.

Pakistan was removed from the FATF gray list in October 2022 but is under pressure to act against UN-designated terrorists to avoid being placed back on the list.