PIB fact-checks PM Modi's digitally manipulated video, calls it 'fake'
What's the story
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked a viral video that falsely claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi threatened students protesting at Jantar Mantar over an alleged NEET paper leak. The PIB Fact Check unit on Saturday flagged the accounts sharing the clip as "Pakistani propaganda accounts" and confirmed it was digitally manipulated. "This video is fake and has been digitally manipulated. The Prime Minister did NOT make any such remark regarding the student protesters," PIB Fact Check said.
Information verification
PIB urges public to verify information
The PIB has urged the public to verify information through official sources and report any suspicious content related to the Government of India.
They have provided a dedicated phone number (+91 8799711259) and email address (factcheck@pib.gov.in) for citizens to flag such material.
The agency also shared a link to the original video, which shows PM Modi discussing the Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Parliament.
Education reform
Steps taken against paper leaks
In the original video, PM Modi spoke about making India's examination system "more robust" and detailed steps taken against paper leaks.
He had addressed students, saying a task force was set up to create a foolproof examination system, and fast-track courts were established.
"We have initiated successive steps toward a trustworthy education system," he said in the original message.
Legal action
PM warns 'paper leak mafia'
PM Modi also warned the "paper leak mafia" of strict legal action. He stressed the need for education reform at all levels of government, using technology to prevent future leaks.
At no point did he threaten students protesting at Jantar Mantar, PIB clarified.
The fact-checking agency has urged social media users to verify information through official channels and report suspicious content related to the Government of India.
Twitter Post
PIB's fact check of PM Modi's deepfake video
⚠️ Deepfake Video Alert!— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 1, 2026
🚨 Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a fabricated video falsely claiming that Prime Minister @narendramodi said action would be taken against students who participated in the #JantarMantar protest.#PIBFactCheck:
❌ This video is #Fake and… pic.twitter.com/IZQ4ityTN6