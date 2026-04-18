PIB: No RBI swap rules for ₹500 and ₹1000 notes
India
Heard talk about new rules to swap old ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes? Press Information Bureau (PIB) says it's not true: no fresh Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines have been announced.
Those notes were scrapped back in 2016 to fight black money, and the window to exchange them closed long ago.
PIB offers WhatsApp/email fact checks
PIB is reminding everyone: Always check the RBI website for real updates before sharing anything you see online.
If you get sketchy messages about government rules, you can fact-check them directly with PIB via WhatsApp or email.
In a world full of rumors, sticking to trusted sources keeps you safe from misinformation.