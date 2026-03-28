Pickup plunges into gorge in Arunachal killing 4, injuring 3 India Mar 28, 2026

A heartbreaking accident in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district left four people dead and three injured after a pickup truck plunged into a gorge near Yakung village on Saturday.

The victims included three adults and a child; some of the deceased were General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) laborers.