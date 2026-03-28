Pickup plunges into gorge in Arunachal killing 4, injuring 3
India
A heartbreaking accident in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district left four people dead and three injured after a pickup truck plunged into a gorge near Yakung village on Saturday.
The victims included three adults and a child; some of the deceased were General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) laborers.
Walong treats injured, transferred to Dibrugarh
The injured were first treated at the Army Hospital in Walong before being moved to Dibrugarh, Assam, for further care.
State Minister Dasanglu Pul expressed deep grief over the incident.