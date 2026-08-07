Pilgrims numbering 926 depart Bhagwati Nagar Jammu for Amarnath shrine
India
Early this morning, 926 pilgrims began their journey from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp to the Amarnath cave shrine in Kashmir.
Traveling in a convoy of 42 vehicles, including 21 busses, they set off at 2:59am with tight security.
The Amarnath Yatra is a big spiritual event and brings thousands of people to Kashmir every year.
Yatra reaches 1,44,439 devotees
With today's group, 1,44,439 devotees have joined this year's yatra since it kicked off earlier this summer.
The pilgrimage wraps up on August 28, and organizers are keeping safety as a top priority throughout the journey.