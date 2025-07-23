Next Article
Pilot Sreehari's tragic mid-air collision in Canada: Body returning home
Sreehari Sukesh, a 23-year-old trainee pilot from Thripunithura, Kerala, lost his life earlier this month in a mid-air collision during his training in Canada.
After all the paperwork was finalized by Indian officials in Toronto, his body is set to return home—first flying from Toronto to Delhi on July 25, then reaching Kochi on July 26.
Sreehari's family preparing for his funeral
Sreehari had been in Canada for 18 months, working hard toward his dream of becoming a commercial pilot.
He kept in touch with his family back in Kerala through daily video calls—the last one just a day before the accident.
He's survived by his parents and younger sister.
His funeral will be held at home in Thripunithura, where friends and family are preparing to say goodbye.