Pilots' body issues notice to WSJ, Reuters over crash reports

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has issued a legal notice to The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. The pilots' body is taking action against the media outlets for their reports on the June 12 Air India crash. The FIP claims these reports wrongly blamed pilot error for the accident without any concrete evidence.

Legal demand FIP demands public apology from both media organizations In its legal notice, the FIP has demanded a public apology from both media organizations. The pilots' body slammed the reports as "selective and unverified reporting," calling them "irresponsible" amid an ongoing investigation. The FIP's statement stressed that such actions could mislead the public and harm the reputation of deceased pilots who cannot defend themselves.

Investigation update AAIB's preliminary report on the Air India crash The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released a preliminary report on the Air India crash. The report revealed that the fuel control switches for both engines moved from "run" to "cutoff" just before impact. This change cut off the fuel supply to both engines. A conversation between pilots about these switches was also noted in the report.

Media caution FIP urges media to refrain from speculating on the crash The FIP has requested the media to not speculate on the crash until the investigation is complete. The pilots' body stressed that premature conclusions could compromise the integrity of ongoing investigations. The AAIB also rejected media reports as "unverified and selective reporting," emphasizing that this is not a time to create public anxiety about Indian aviation safety based on unfounded facts.