Pimpri Chinchwad man arrested for allegedly raping 7-year-old girl India Apr 05, 2026

A 40-year-old man in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, was arrested after he allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl from his neighborhood.

The incident came to light when the girl's mother saw what was happening through a window and immediately called for help, leading to the man's quick arrest.

He had reportedly lured the child and threatened her to stay silent.