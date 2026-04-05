Pimpri Chinchwad man arrested for allegedly raping 7-year-old girl
India
A 40-year-old man in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, was arrested after he allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl from his neighborhood.
The incident came to light when the girl's mother saw what was happening through a window and immediately called for help, leading to the man's quick arrest.
He had reportedly lured the child and threatened her to stay silent.
FIR registered under POCSO Act
The case has left local residents upset and calling for justice for the young victim.
Police have registered an FIR under strict sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act and say their investigation is ongoing.
The incident has also sparked fresh concerns about child safety in the area.