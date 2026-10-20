Pinarayi Vijayan moves Supreme Court over ₹278cr CMRL-Exalogic probe
Big news from Kerala politics: Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is heading to the Supreme Court this Wednesday, hoping to stop ongoing vigilance action against him in the ₹278 crore CMRL-Exalogic Solutions case.
Facing possible arrest, he's asking for urgent protection while Justices Joymala Bagchi and V. Mohana take up his plea.
ED summons Pinarayi Vijayan Oct 23
Vijayan, along with his daughter Veena T and son-in-law, former minister PA Mohamed Riyas, is contesting FIRs linked to alleged shady financial deals between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions.
The Kerala High Court had earlier allowed these FIRs after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report pointed to suspected money laundering.
Now, with the ED summoning Vijayan for questioning on October 23, things are heating up.
CPI(M) says charges politically motivated
Vijayan's party, CPI(M), says all these charges are just politics and claims central agencies are being misused against their leaders.
Vijayan insists he's innocent and calls it a conspiracy targeting him and his party.