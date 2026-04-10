Piyush Goyal meets Kuwait, UAE after U.S.-Israel attack on Iran
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal connected with leaders from Kuwait and the UAE on Friday, working to fix trade and energy supply hiccups after the U.S.-Israel attack on Iran.
The main goal? Keep food supplies steady for Kuwait and make sure trade routes stay open, even with all the recent disruptions.
Goyal stresses food security, supply chains
Goyal met Osama Khaled Boodai to offer help with food security and stressed how important it is for both countries to keep talking as West Asia plays a big role in India's trade.
He also spoke virtually with the UAE's Thani Al Zeyoudi, highlighting the need for reliable supply chains and giving a nod to the UAE for stepping up with alternative shipping options.
Talks also touched on keeping maritime routes safe so essentials like fuel and engineering goods keep moving without trouble.