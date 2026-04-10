Piyush Goyal meets Kuwait, UAE after U.S.-Israel attack on Iran

Goyal stresses food security, supply chains

Goyal met Osama Khaled Boodai to offer help with food security and stressed how important it is for both countries to keep talking as West Asia plays a big role in India's trade.

He also spoke virtually with the UAE's Thani Al Zeyoudi, highlighting the need for reliable supply chains and giving a nod to the UAE for stepping up with alternative shipping options.

Talks also touched on keeping maritime routes safe so essentials like fuel and engineering goods keep moving without trouble.