P.K. Anoop, driver for Pinarayi Vijayan, alleges police slapped him India Jun 01, 2026

P.K. Anoop, who drives for Kerala's Leader of the Opposition, Pinarayi Vijayan, says he was slapped and intimidated by two police officers at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station on May 30.

He was just trying to find a parking spot after dropping off Vijayan when the officers allegedly ordered him to move the vehicle and got physical.

Anoop has reported the incident to the state police chief, asking for strict action against the officers involved.