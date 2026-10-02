PK Saxena calls 1960 Indus Waters Treaty unequal, Pakistan gains

Former Indian Indus Waters Commissioner PK Saxena has called out the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, saying it is "unequal" and lets Pakistan take advantage of India's concessions.

The treaty, brokered by the World Bank, to split river waters between the two countries, held up through decades of tension but was paused by India in April 2025 after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, and rising concerns over water and security.