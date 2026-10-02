PK Saxena calls 1960 Indus Waters Treaty unequal, Pakistan gains
Former Indian Indus Waters Commissioner PK Saxena has called out the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, saying it is "unequal" and lets Pakistan take advantage of India's concessions.
The treaty, brokered by the World Bank, to split river waters between the two countries, held up through decades of tension but was paused by India in April 2025 after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, and rising concerns over water and security.
Pakistan blocked Jammu and Kashmir hydropower
Saxena says Pakistan used the treaty to block Indian hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir, slowing down development.
Alok Joshi, chairman of India's reconstituted National Security Advisory Board, agrees that the deal does not fit today's needs.
With changing climate and security issues, experts say it might be time for a serious rethink.