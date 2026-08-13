Planned Chennai power outages Thursday for maintenance expected 2pm.
India
Heads up, Chennai! Several neighborhoods will have planned power outages this Thursday (August 13) as the Electricity Board does maintenance and replaces wires.
Power is expected to be back by 2pm. so you might want to plan your morning around it.
K.K. Nagar, Pallavaram affected, charge devices
Places like K.K. Nagar, Dasarathapuram, Arcot Road, Kumaran Colony, Bharani Colony, Thiruvanmiyur Avvai Nagar, and Sangam Colony 1st and 2nd Streets, plus parts of Pallavaram, including Krishna Nagar and Kennedy Street, will see outages.
It's smart to charge your phone and laptop ahead of time; if you rely on electricity for work or business, try to schedule things accordingly.
The Electricity Board asks everyone to stay updated in case anything changes with the restoration time.