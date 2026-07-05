Planned maintenance causes Delhi power outages Sunday 10am to 3pm

Delhi neighborhood outage times and precautions

Mundka spots like Savita Vihar and Mundka Extension will be without power from 11am to 1pm

Mundka Industrial Area loses supply from noon to 2pm

Veena Enclave West Cabin Block goes dark from 1pm to 3pm

Alaknanda's B-Block faces outages from 11am to 3pm

Janakpuri's Meenakshi Garden and Ashok Nagar are out from just after 10am until 12:07pm

District Centre until 2pm

Tagore Garden's B-2 Block, Raghubir Nagar, and Extension areas see cuts from 10am to 12pm

Remember to charge your devices ahead of time and skip using elevators during these hours; maintenance teams will be working on circuits and transformers to boost reliability.