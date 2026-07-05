Planned maintenance causes Delhi power outages Sunday 10am to 3pm
Heads up, Delhi! Several neighborhoods will have scheduled power outages on Sunday, July 5, 2026.
It's all part of a planned maintenance push by local electricity companies to keep things running smoothly in the long run.
Expect disruptions between 10am and 3pm in areas like Mundka, Alaknanda, Janakpuri, and Tagore Garden.
Delhi neighborhood outage times and precautions
Mundka spots like Savita Vihar and Mundka Extension will be without power from 11am to 1pm
Mundka Industrial Area loses supply from noon to 2pm
Veena Enclave West Cabin Block goes dark from 1pm to 3pm
Alaknanda's B-Block faces outages from 11am to 3pm
Janakpuri's Meenakshi Garden and Ashok Nagar are out from just after 10am until 12:07pm
District Centre until 2pm
Tagore Garden's B-2 Block, Raghubir Nagar, and Extension areas see cuts from 10am to 12pm
Remember to charge your devices ahead of time and skip using elevators during these hours; maintenance teams will be working on circuits and transformers to boost reliability.