Plotters spent over a month planning Juhu attack on Shroff
India
The people behind the September 11 attack on Tiger Shroff didn't just act on impulse: they spent over a month planning the attack and conducted a recce of the Juhu football ground.
As Shroff left his practice session, two shooters fired five rounds while a third waited nearby on a motorcycle to help them escape.
Police traced suspects using ₹25,000 motorcycle
After the attack, the trio, Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar (also known as Roshan), and Rehan Ansari, made a quick getaway: first by train to Borivali, then by cab to Surat, and finally another train ride to Kota.
Police tracked them down using the motorcycle bought for ₹25,000 in cash.
The suspects' links to Shubham Lonkar, a wanted accused linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, have raised concerns about safety.