Delhi fire incident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for deceased's families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the tragic Delhi fire incident that claimed nine lives. The incident took place in a four-storied residential building in Vivek Vihar, Shahdara. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.

Local response Delhi CM, BJP MLA express grief Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also expressed her grief over the incident. She prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and extended her condolences to the bereaved families. "The fire incident in a building in Vivek Vihar is extremely tragic," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). BJP MLA from Shahdara, Sanjay Goyal, also expressed his sorrow over this unfortunate event.

Incident overview Cause of fire yet to be ascertained The fire broke out early Sunday morning, with a PCR call received at 3:48am. Delhi Fire Services were alerted at 3:47am and dispatched multiple teams. Fourteen fire tenders were pressed into service by 5:00am. Search operations began after the blaze was completely doused by 8:00am. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of this devastating incident, which spread across all four floors of the building in Block B of Vivek Vihar.

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