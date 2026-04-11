Mathura boat tragedy: PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families of those who died in the Mathura boat tragedy. The incident occurred on Friday when a boat carrying tourists from Punjab capsized in the Yamuna River near Kesi Ghat, Vrindavan. Ten people, including seven women and three men, died in the mishap, while 22 others were injured and five remain missing, according to News18.

Ongoing efforts Rescue operations are underway Rescue operations remain underway with teams from the Army, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed at the site. The boat had a capacity of only 15 passengers but was carrying nearly double that number. Survivors said strong winds contributed to the accident, causing the boat to collide with a pontoon bridge before capsizing.

Official response Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's statement Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences on social media, writing, "Deeply pained by the mishap due to the capsizing of a boat in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure compensation for victims' families.

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Twitter Post PMO's post announcing ex gratia compensation The Prime Minister has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/Vs25tsmisK — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 10, 2026

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