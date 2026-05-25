PM climbed over 20% in Himalayas, northeast India, Indo-Gangetic plain India May 25, 2026

A new study says air pollution from tiny particles, or PM, has gone up by over 20% in the Himalayas, Northeast India, and the Indo-Gangetic Plain between 2010 and 2019 compared to the previous decade.

Most of this spike comes from burning crop waste and wood: basically, more smoke from fields and homes is making the air dirtier.