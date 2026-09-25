PM deepfake picture case: Court orders takedown, issues CJP notice 

The court has issued notices to CJP leaders Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ratna Singh and also ordered Meta to remove the alleged objectionable content from social media platforms managed by it.

Justice Girish Kathpalia stressed the seriousness of the matter, saying, "This is extraordinary position in which the matter is not of one lady; it is a matter about the Prime Minister of the country. I will make sure that the Delhi Police is sensitive."