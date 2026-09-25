PM deepfake picture case: Court orders takedown, issues CJP notice
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has ordered the immediate removal of deepfake images showing a woman alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court's decision comes after a plea was filed by the woman, who alleged that her photo was manipulated using artificial intelligence and face-swap technology during protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. She claimed that she had been receiving threats after the posts.
Legal proceedings
Court issues notices to CJP leaders
The court has issued notices to CJP leaders Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ratna Singh and also ordered Meta to remove the alleged objectionable content from social media platforms managed by it.
Justice Girish Kathpalia stressed the seriousness of the matter, saying, "This is extraordinary position in which the matter is not of one lady; it is a matter about the Prime Minister of the country. I will make sure that the Delhi Police is sensitive."
Threats received
Woman receiving threats after images circulated
The court also directed the Delhi Police to provide complete protection to the woman and keep her address confidential.
In her petition, the woman accused the CJP leaders of morphing and circulating her deepfake images.
"During recent protests held by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar...respondents No. 2 to 5 (CJP leaders) along with their active accomplices-unauthorizedly harvested the personal photograph of the petitioner and utilized Artificial Intelligence (AI) face-swapping tools to morph her face..." the plea stated.
Counsel
'I am being threatened'
Appearing for the woman, advocate Umesh Chandra Sharma said that despite a complaint being filed, the police have done nothing.
"I am being threatened," he said.
The woman alleged that the image was allegedly printed on banners, paraded before crowds with sexually suggestive sloganeering, filmed, and circulated widely on Instagram.
They were thereafter allegedly uploaded to pornographic websites, and she has since received threats of rape, gang rape, acid attacks, and death, forcing her to remain at home.
Legal action
FIR registered against unknown persons
An FIR has already been registered at New Delhi district's cyber police station against unknown persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.
The complainant, a content creator, said she was in "absolute distress, fear, and trauma" due to the photograph.
She alleged her photos were used both online and at the protest site without authorization by specific organizers and key functionaries of the CJP protest.