PM-KISAN installment expected by end of February: Check eligibility

Over ₹3.70 lakh crore disbursed since launch

Since its launch in 2018, PM-KISAN has given out over ₹3.70 lakh crore to 11 crore farming families in the first 20 installments.

Eligible farmers get ₹2,000 three times a year via direct bank transfer.

To keep things running smoothly, make sure your Aadhaar is linked with your bank account and check your status on pmkisan.gov.in for updates or eligibility info.