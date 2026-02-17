PM-KISAN installment expected by end of February: Check eligibility
India
The 22nd installment of the PM-KISAN scheme is expected to drop by the end of February 2026, following previous years' trends.
The last round in November saw over ₹18,000 crore sent straight to more than nine crore farmers' accounts.
Over ₹3.70 lakh crore disbursed since launch
Since its launch in 2018, PM-KISAN has given out over ₹3.70 lakh crore to 11 crore farming families in the first 20 installments.
Eligible farmers get ₹2,000 three times a year via direct bank transfer.
To keep things running smoothly, make sure your Aadhaar is linked with your bank account and check your status on pmkisan.gov.in for updates or eligibility info.