PM Modi and Mallikarjun Kharge attend Parliament tribute to Ambedkar

PM Modi President Murmu praise Ambedkar

Prime Minister Modi called Ambedkar's contributions to nation-building "His efforts toward nation building are deeply motivating. ", while President Murmu described him as the "Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution and the great social reformer."

Ambedkar's fight for equality and justice continues to inspire people across generations.

He was even awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990 for his lasting contributions to the nation.