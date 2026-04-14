PM Modi and Mallikarjun Kharge attend Parliament tribute to Ambedkar
India
On Tuesday, leaders including Prime Minister Modi and Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge gathered at Parliament to pay tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary.
The event saw a mix of political figures coming together, with a brief moment between Modi and Kharge caught on video.
PM Modi President Murmu praise Ambedkar
Prime Minister Modi called Ambedkar's contributions to nation-building "His efforts toward nation building are deeply motivating. ", while President Murmu described him as the "Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution and the great social reformer."
Ambedkar's fight for equality and justice continues to inspire people across generations.
He was even awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990 for his lasting contributions to the nation.