PM Modi appoints 2 new full-time NITI Aayog members
Prime Minister Modi has just picked Dr. R. Balasubramaniam and Dr. Joram Aniya as full-time members of NITI Aayog, bringing the think tank's full-time members to seven, alongside a vice-chairman.
Both bring serious experience in public policy: Aniya is an academic and policy expert, while Balasubramaniam is known for his work in community development and governance.
Joram Aniya 1st Nyishi woman PhD
Dr. Joram Aniya stands out as the first woman from Arunachal Pradesh's Nyishi community to earn a Ph.D., with nearly two decades shaping education and policy in India.
Dr. R. Balasubramaniam is Harvard-educated and a former faculty member at Cornell University and IIT Delhi, and is recognized for driving change in health, education, and rural empowerment.
Appointments may boost evidence based policy
NITI Aayog helps shape India's big-picture policies on growth and development.
With these two on board, expect more focus on evidence-based ideas, especially around education, health, and inclusive progress that actually reaches people across the country.