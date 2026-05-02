PM Modi appoints 2 new full-time NITI Aayog members India May 02, 2026

Prime Minister Modi has just picked Dr. R. Balasubramaniam and Dr. Joram Aniya as full-time members of NITI Aayog, bringing the think tank's full-time members to seven, alongside a vice-chairman.

Both bring serious experience in public policy: Aniya is an academic and policy expert, while Balasubramaniam is known for his work in community development and governance.