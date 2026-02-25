PM Modi arrives in Israel for 2-day visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Tel Aviv for a quick two-day trip—his second visit to Israel.
He was welcomed by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, followed by a warm reception from the Indian and Jewish Indian communities in Jerusalem.
Modi to address Israel's parliament, Knesset
This visit is a big deal because Modi will become the first Indian PM to address Israel's parliament, the Knesset.
He's also meeting President Isaac Herzog and holding talks with Netanyahu on key areas like defense, tech, agriculture, and trade.
With global tensions rising, this trip highlights how India and Israel are stepping up their partnership and staying connected as strong democracies.