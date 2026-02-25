PM Modi arrives in Israel, welcomed by Netanyahu
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just landed in Israel and was welcomed by PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who called their meeting "This is a bond of a real friendship."
Packed schedule for the 2 leaders
Modi and Netanyahu are set for a packed schedule—think Knesset reception, an innovation event in Jerusalem, and a joint dinner.
They'll also meet with their teams to talk deals on economics, security, and diplomacy.
Plus, they're visiting Yad Vashem together as a sign of respect for shared values and history.
All this points to India-Israel ties getting even closer.